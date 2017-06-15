Get ready for the Summer of Shania

Mercury NashvilleThe Summer of Shania is upon us! The Canadian superstar’s camp came up with the nickname, and we’re just beginning to glimpse what they had in mind for Shania Twain‘s return to the spotlight.

Hot on the heels of her new single, “Life’s About to Get Good,” we’re finding out new details about her fifth studio album, which comes out September 29. Titled NOW, the record will be available in a 12-track standard version or in a deluxe package that adds four more songs. If you pre-order the project now, you’ll instantly be able to download the lead single.

Friday, Shania takes the stage at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City as part of the Today show’s summer concert series. She’s set to play new material, as well as some of her biggest hits starting at 7 a.m. on NBC.

At the end of month, Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will unveil an exhibit devoted to the country/pop icon. Shania’s display will include both her unforgettable take on a tuxedo featured in the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” video, as well as the Marc Bouwer pleather-duster and velvet skirt she wore during the 2003 Super Bowl halftime show. The exhibit opens June 27, and runs through mid-2018.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments