Get ready for Shania “NOW”: “Life’s About to Get Good” arrives Thursday

UMGIf you’re a Shania Twain fan, this is the week you’ve been waiting for!

The Canadian superstar’s first new music since 2011’s experimental single, “Today Is Your Day,” debuts on Thursday. You’ll be able to stream or download “Life’s About to Get Good” on Friday.

The new track boasts a chorus that’s classic Shania, while the verses candidly address her feelings about her split from longtime producer and husband Mutt Lange.

On Wednesday, Shania unveiled the cover art and the release date for her fifth studio album on social media. Titled NOW, the record features a glamorous black-and-white photo of the singer, clad in a black bra and leopard-print gloves that bring to mind her wardrobe from her 1998 “That Don’t Impress Me Much” video.

NOW is Shania’s first studio album since 2002’s Up!.

