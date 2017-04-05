Get lifted with John Legend’s very brief cameo in “Master of None” season two trailer

ABC/Paula LoboJohn Legend appears in the season two trailer for the Netflix comedy series Master of None, but you might miss his cameo if you look away for a split second.

The “Ordinary People” singer can be seen doing one of the things he does best — playing the piano — at what appears to be an intimate soiree.

It’s currently unknown which episode John will be featured in, or what he’ll be doing, exactly.

If you really want to see John Legend on TV, though, he’s playing 19th-century author and abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass tonight on WGN America’s historical series Underground.

The singer is also one of the show’s executive producers. It airs 10 p.m. on WGN America.

Master of None, starring actor-comedian and show creator Aziz Ansari, returns May 12.

