George Michael’s private funeral held today

Dave M. Benett/Getty ImagesGeorge Michael‘s nearest and dearest came together Wednesday for an intimate funeral for the late music icon, according to a statement on behalf of his family.

“Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved Son, Brother and Friend,” the statement reads.

It continues, “George Michael’s family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support. We ask that the family’s wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion.”

The statement adds that no further details on the funeral will be released.

Michael died of heart-related natural causes on Christmas Day last year. He was 53.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments