George Michael’s Autopsy “Inconclusive,” More Tests to Be Done

Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty ImagesIt’ll be a while before we know exactly why George Michael died unexpectedly at the age of 53.

According to Thames Valley Police, an autopsy was conducted on Thursday but the cause of death was “inconclusive.” More tests will now be carried out, and those results won’t be available for “several weeks,” police say.

The singer’s death is being treated as “unexplained but not suspicious.”

George died on Christmas Day; according to a statement, the cause of death was heart failure.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments