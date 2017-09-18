George Michael documentary "Freedom" to debut on Showtime October 21

Courtesy SHOWTIMEFans who miss the late George Michael will be able to hear him once again next month, when Showtime airs the documentary George Michael: Freedom.

Filmed before the singer’s death last Christmas Day, the documentary is narrated by George himself. It covers his whole career, but specifically focuses on the time leading up to the creation of his album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, and his protracted legal battle with his record label which led him to step away from the spotlight.

The documentary also features George talking about the death of his partner and first love, Anselmo Feleppa, who died in 1993 from an AIDS-related brain hemorrhage.

Packed with unseen private footage, Freedom includes interviews with George’s famous friends and fans, such as Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, Mary J. Blige, Ricky Gervais, James Corden, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson and designer John Paul Gaultier.

In addition, the five supermodels who starred in George’s iconic video for “Freedom ’90” — Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Tatjana Patitz — will discuss their experience making the clip, which was directed by David Fincher.

George Michael: Freedom airs October 21 at 9 p.m. ET.