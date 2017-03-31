Gaga goes gold…again

ABC/Fred LeeLady Gaga’s latest album Joanne has now reached the half-a-million mark in sales, according to Nielsen Music. That makes it her sixth album to sell more than 500,000 copies in the U.S., notes Billboard.

Meanwhile, the album’s current single, “Million Reasons,” has reached the top 10 on Billboard’s Adult Pop Songs chart. It’s her first single to climb that high on that chart since “Applause” in 2013. On the publication’s Radio Songs chart, it’s her first to reach the top 20 since 2014’s “Do What U Want.” Both those charts measure radio airplay.

Music industry experts agree that the success of both the album and the single are directly due to Gaga’s powerhouse performance at the Super Bowl back in February, which the NFL claims was the most watched musical event of all time.

In other Gaga news, she just celebrated her 31st birthday this week, but she currently appears on the cover of a publication that’s targeted to people who are quite a bit older. She’s the cover star of Arthritis magazine — yes, that’s a thing — along with the headline, “Hip pain can’t stop me!”

You may recall that back in 2013, Gaga had to cancel tour dates so she could have surgery on her broken hip; she still suffers from chronic pain.

