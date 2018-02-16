From “Dirrty” to clean: Christina Aguilera posts sexy bathtub pics

ABC/Image Group LABath time with Xtina!

Christina Aguilera posted a series of sexy black-and-white Instagram photos of herself in a bubble bath — and fans are shook.

In one shot, the 37-year-old leans back in the tub seductively, with bubbles covering her naked body. In the second, more risqué pic, she’s arching out of the tub with her hands covering her chest. In the third photo, she sits in the bubbly tub with her back to the camera while looking over her shoulder.

The only caption was a water drop emoji.

The photos prompted a series of supportive comments from fans, including lots of heart eyes emojis and exclamations of “Yas Queen!”

