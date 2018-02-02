Friendship never ends: The Spice Girls reunite for the first time since 2012

Tim Roney/Getty ImagesHey, Spice Girls fans — “Wannabe” really happy? Then take a look at the first photo of all five Spices, together for the first time in the same room since 2012.
The British paper The Sun reports that all five members met up at Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell‘s home, along with their former manager, Simon Fuller, who went on to create a little show called American Idol.
Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham captioned the photo of the women with Fuller, “Love u all so much!!! X Such a great day!! Thank u Simon!” The snap of the five women together was captioned, “Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower.”
But why are the Spice Girls all together at this point? The Sun reports that they’re reuniting for “new projects,” and Beckham, previously a holdout, has agreed to join because she’s allegedly been assured she won’t have to sing.
The Sun claims each member of the group will receive about $14 million each for her participation, and among the ventures being considered are TV projects in China, a new TV talent show, endorsement deals and a greatest hits compilation album.
