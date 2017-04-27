Free Skin Cancer Screenings at Summit Pacific Medical Center May 12th

Dr. James Brazil will be offering free skin cancer screening at Summit Pacific Medical Center on Friday, May 12 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30. Appointments will be available until all time slots are filled. Screenings are open to everyone; however, you must preregister by calling the Diagnostic Imaging Department at 360-346-2225.

Dr. James Brazil is a board certified dermatologist who practices at Olympic Dermatology and Laser Clinic in Olympia, Washington. Dr. Brazil and Summit Pacific Medical Center collaborate annually to bring this community service to Grays Harbor County.

To schedule an appointment or to learn more information, contact the Diagnostic Imaging Department at Summit Pacific Medical Center at 360-346-2225.

