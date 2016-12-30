Free CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Training in Pacific County

The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency (PCEMA) is offering a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) course in Surfside. Training is scheduled as follows:

Saturday, January 28, 2017 – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 29, 2017 – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 4, 2016 – 8:00 a.m. – noon

The course will be held at the Surfside Homeowner Association Office located at 31402 H St, Ocean Park, WA 98640. Pre-registration is required and is limited to 20 participants.

The CERT program is an all-risk, all-hazard training. This valuable course is designed to help you protect yourself, your family, your neighbors, and your neighborhood in an emergency situation. CERT members receive 24 hours of initial training provided free of charge. The course is taught with classroom instruction for the first two days and practical exercises during the last day. Participants under the age of 18 must have parent/guardian permission to attend.

To register or for more information, contact Jeffrey Davis at (360) 642-9300 ext. 2548 or email [email protected].

Comments