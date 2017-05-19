Frank Gordon Gets Ward 6 Seat on Aberdeen City Council as Filing Week Concludes

Filing week concluded this afternoon, 152 candidates filed for 96 of the 122 offices open in Grays Harbor County. Appointed Treasurer Ken Albert can save another dime, he’s running unopposed, as is Port Commissioner Jack Thompson.

Hospital District 2 has a race against incumbents in every open seat, with Dale Hensley challenging Maryann Welch, John Lester Farra challenging Robert Torgerson, and Melanie Sturgeon challenging Pete Scroggs.

On the Aberdeen city council, Robert Rodgers and Dick Murchy have filed to challenge incumbent Tawni Andrews in ward 2. John J. Maki gets a seat, running unopposed in ward 2 for Alice Phelps’ seat. Tim Alstrom is unopposed in Ward 3, while incumbent Karen Rowe faces Brian Little and Janae Chhith in ward 4. Incumbent Alan Richrod faces Robert Jerrick Rodgers in ward 5, Denny Lawrence didn’t file to run for his seat, Frank Gordon will run unopposed in ward 6.

In Cosmopolis, incumbent Debra Moran will face Paul Chrt, while Dale Andrews and Dick Kellar vie for the seat left open by Jonathan Fischer.

In Hoquiam, Paul McMillan returns to the council from a new ward, unopposed in ward 1 for John Pellegrini’s seat. Jim George runs unopposed in ward 2 for Richard Pennant’s seat. Incumbent Bill Nelson faces Richard Sinclair in ward 3, while incumbents Greg Grun, Denise Anderson, and Angela Forkum, are unopposed for their seats in ward 4, 5, and 6, respectively.

View the entire Grays Harbor County results online here,

https://wei.sos.wa.gov/county/graysharbor/en/Pages/Candidates-Who-Filed.aspx

