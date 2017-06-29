Fourth of July in The Olympic National Forest & Olympic National Park

As the 4th of July holiday weekend approaches, Olympic Peninsula federal land managers remind visitors and area residents to help keep public lands and visitors safe by leaving fireworks and exploding targets at home.

Possessing, discharging, or using any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device on federal public lands is prohibited year-round, regardless of weather conditions or holidays. Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest visitors are encouraged to enjoy public fireworks displays that will be offered in several communities on the Olympic Peninsula. Watching the sunset or night sky from a park or forest campground provides an opportunity to enjoy the Peninsula’s natural ‘fireworks’ which may be more subtle but are no less stunning than pyrotechnic displays.

Visitors to national parks and forests should always use caution to prevent human-caused wildfires. To reduce the risk, please consider the following:

Fireworks are prohibited on federal public lands. This applies to all types of fireworks and pyrotechnic devices including sparklers and exploding targets, any of which can start fires.

Before going camping, learn of any fire restrictions in place and never leave a campfire unattended. Build campfires in cleared open areas, and keep water and a shovel nearby. Make sure campfires are out and cool to the touch before leaving the area.

If smoking, always dispose of cigarette debris in some type of an ashtray.

Olympic National Park information: www.nps.gov/olym/

Olympic National Forest information: http://www.fs.usda.gov/olympic

State and county area burn bans: www.waburnbans.net

