Fourth of July Fireworks Restrictions for 2017, Statewide Sales Begin June 28

Consumer firework sales across the state will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 28, and continue until 9:00 p.m. on July 5. State Fire Marshal Charles P. LeBlanc reminds residents to “know the laws before purchasing and discharging fireworks,” and “only purchase legal fireworks.” This year 867 retail fireworks stand licenses were issued.

Keep in mind that fireworks ordinances are different from city to city, so make sure you know the rules where you plan to enjoy them. Grays Harbor County has no restrictions beyond the state laws, however many of our cities do.

Here is the entire list.

The Washington State Fire Marshall says with a little care and planning you can ensure that your family has a fun and safe Fourth of July:

Check with your local fire or police department Be sure the fireworks you purchase are legal to possess and discharge Know the dates and times fireworks are allowed in your community Only purchase legal consumer fireworks



Children should not be able to readily access fireworks in the home Store fireworks in a secure location to prohibit access Purchase the day intended to use the fireworks



Use care in selecting the area where you will be discharging fireworks Follow the directions and warning listed on the firework No discharge of fireworks without adult supervision Summer weather conditions make grass and other vegetation dry and vulnerable to fire Do not allow children to play with fireworks under any circumstances



Remember the three Bs of fireworks safety:

Be Prepared – Have water nearby and put pets indoors

Be Safe – Only adults should light fireworks

Be Responsible – Clean up fireworks debris

Attending a public display is a safe and fun way to enjoy fireworks. To learn about a community fireworks display near you, visit our website at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/fireworks.htm. For more information contact your local fire department, or the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3946.

