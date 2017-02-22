For Andy Grammer, “freaking out” at sports events is his best job perk

Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesLast week, Andy Grammer fulfilled a lifelong dream by getting to play in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. Though he and his West Team were soundly beaten, Andy still considers the things he gets to do at sporting events to be the best perk of being a pop star…for him, anyway.

“Some of the sports stuff has been really sweet ’cause I’m, like, a super jock at heart,” Andy told ABC Radio a few months ago.

In fact, Andy told Sports Illustrated that when he was a kid, “Basketball was every day of my life. Wake up with a ball, sometimes I’d sleep with it because someone told me that was better for you.”

While a career in sports never materialized, Andy says the opportunities he’s had to hang out at various high-profile events because of his fame as a musician have been some of the biggest highlights of the past few years.

For example, Andy say “going to the AFC Championship game with some of my high school friends” was a definite high point for him.

“I got to sing the national anthem at that…it was Denver versus the Patriots, and it was me and my best high school friends,” he told ABC Radio. “And I just sang the national anthem, and then we got to sit in John Elway‘s box and freak out, that was really cool.”

He also cites “getting to sing the national anthem at the NBA finals” as being “really cool, too.”

When he’s not singing at sporting events, Andy is busy working on his third album, due out later this year.

