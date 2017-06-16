Following Manchester cancellations, Celine will now be live at Leeds

Celine was originally going to perform at Manchester Arena on June 25 and August 1, but since the venue will now remain closed until September, she’s moved her shows to the city of Leeds, just under 40 miles away. Celine will perform at First Direct Arena in Leeds on June 25 and August 2.

Fans who bought tickets for Manchester will be given a full refund. If they still want to see Celine, though, they’ll have a chance to buy tickets for Leeds 48 hours before the general public, via a special online link. The place they purchased the original tickets will have more information on that.

Celine just began her 2017 European tour.

