Flu fells Bon Jovi, two Montreal shows scrapped

By Andrea Dresdale

Norman Jean RoyBon Jovi and their team are in need of some good medicine.

The band’s been forced to cancel two shows in Montreal, Canada, tonight and tomorrow. In a tweet, Bon Jovi explains, “Unfortunately due to band and crew members being affected by the flu epidemic, the 2 Bon Jovi shows in Montreal have been rescheduled.”

- Advertisement -

The tweet goes on to say that “tickets for the April 4th show will be honored on May 17th and tickets for April 5th will be honored on May 18th.”

Bon Jovi is in the middle of their This House Is Not for Sale tour, which is scheduled to resume this Saturday on the band’s New Jersey home turf.

Following two shows in Newark, NJ, Jon Bon Jovi and the guys will head to Cleveland, OH for their April 14th induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The tour will resume April 18 in Orlando, FL. If you can’t make it to Cleveland, HBO will air the ceremony May 5.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments