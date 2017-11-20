Flood Watch Issued for Portions of Grays Harbor County

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Flood Watch for the region from 4:00 pm Tuesday afternoon through 4:00 pm Thanksgiving Day. All area rivers will rise, but none are expected to reach flood stage at this point.

A couple of storm systems will produce a lot of rain, heavy at times, over the Olympic and Cascade mountains Tuesday through Wednesday. The first shot of rain Tuesday and Tuesday night will produce 3 to 5 inches of rain over the mountains. The second shot Wednesday and Wednesday night will produce 2 to 4 and a half inches of rain.

Wednesday Day could see some relief from the heavy rain but it will once again impact the region Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day.

Winds

Conditions overnight tonight and into Tuesday will bring breezy conditions with possible wind gusts to 40 mph along with heavy rain through Tuesday night. Winds will also gust to 40 mph Wednesday night and early Thursday.

With the double shot of rain so close together, the accumulative affect could be enough drive multiple rivers to flood. * At this time, river models show whatever flooding does occur to stay in the minor category. Potential rivers at risk are the Nooksack, Skagit, Snoqualmie White and Skokomish Rivers as well as others.

Chuck Wallace, with the Grays Harbor County Emergency Management Agency said all areas of the county will be susceptible to pooling of water on the already saturated ground, “from the heavy rain we will may receive tonight and Tuesday and then again Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day.” He added that small creeks may overflow their banks and roadways may have significant ponding as a result of heavy rainfall.

Use caution while driving due to ponding of water on roadways and during periods of heavy rain.

Moutain Snow

The snow level will be above 8000 feet meaning for all but the highest peaks the precipitation will be in the form of rain and not snow.

Comments