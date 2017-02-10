Flood Warning Issued for Chehalis River, Areal Flood Watch Issued for Friday and Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY until noon Friday. Sustained winds will be from the SW at 20-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Gusty conditions will remain with winds 15-25 mph through the evening. Showers will continue into Saturday. Sunshine will return on Sunday.

A FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the Chehalis River. It is forecast to reach Flood Stage at Porter (21’) near 2:00 pm Friday afternoon, Crest at 22.4221’ at 4:00 pm Saturday night, and then recede below flood stage by 10:00 pm Sunday night. Flooding could affect low-lying pasture land and roads as well as portions along HWY 12 at Anderson Rd on Saturday. No other rivers are expected to flood.

An Areal Flood Watch has been issued from 10:00 pm Friday through 10:00 pm Saturday. All low-lying areas of the county could be susceptible to ponding and pooling of water during this event. Small streams and rivers could overflow their banks due to the rain and localized snowmelt.

The threat of Landslides is increased throughout the region, due to the snow and rain saturated soils. The threat will likely last through the weekend.

The saturated soils and strong wind gusts may also create power outage scenarios due to downed tree limbs and power lines.

