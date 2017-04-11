Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie announce details of new duet album

Atlantic RecordsIt’s really happening: a duet album from Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie is coming June 9.

The self-titled disc features 10 songs, and will be supported with a series of concerts starting June 21; tickets go on sale April 21. The first single from the album, “In My World,” arrives this Friday.

The genesis of the project came when McVie rejoined Fleetwood Mac three years ago for the band’s On with the Show tour. When she and Buckingham went into the studio to record new material prior to the tour, the songs they came up with “felt like it was meant to be a duet album,” says Buckingham.

He adds, “We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, ‘what took us so long?’” Christine notes, “We’ve always written well together, Lindsey and I, and this has just spiraled into something really amazing that we’ve done between us.”

The songs were recorded, in large part, with the help of band mates Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, making the project, essentially, a Fleetwood Mac album without Stevie Nicks.

Here’s the track listing for Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie:

“Sleeping Around the Corner”

“Feel About You”

“In My World”

“Red Sun”

“Love Is Here to Stay”

“Too Far Gone”

“Lay Down for Free”

“Game of Pretend”

“On with the Show”

“Carnival Begin”

And here are the duo’s tour dates:

6/21 — Atlanta, GA, Chastain Park

6/23 — Nashville,TN, Ascend Amphitheatre

6/24 — Raleigh, NC, The Red Hat Amphitheater

6/26 — Vienna, VA, Wolf Trap

6/28 — Boston, MA, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6/30 — Philadelphia, PA, Mann Center for the Performing Arts

7/2 — Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

7/3 — Chicago, IL, Northerly Island

7/5 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

7/19 — Woodinville, WA, Chateau Ste. Michelle

7/21 — Murphys, CA, Ironstone Amphitheatre

7/22 — Las Vegas, NV, Park Theatre

7/25 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

7/27 — Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

