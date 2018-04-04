Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" enters "Billboard" Hot Rock Songs chart, thanks to hot meme

By Music News Group

Credit: Danny ClinchA 41-year-old Fleetwood Mac hit has made its way back onto a Billboard chart, apparently because of its appearance in a popular meme.

The band’s “Dreams,” which topped the Hot 100 back in 1977, entered Billboard‘s latest Hot Rock Songs chart at #14 after it was used in a video clip posted on Twitter, humorously proving that you can dance to Fleetwood Mac’s music.

A Twitter user named @bottledfleet posted a tweet on March 22 that featured the quote, “Fleetwood Mac’s music is so boring, you can’t even dance to it,” to which the user responded by writing, “Me, an intellectual,” and sharing a video of a college color guard squad delivering some impressive synchronized dance moves, accompanied by a clip of “Dreams.” As of April 4, the tweet has been retweeted more than 130,000 times and has amassed over 310,000 likes.

Billboard reports that “Dreams” tallied 2,000 download sales during the last tracking week, a 36 percent surge over the previous week. The tune also notched 1.9 million on-demand streams, a 24 percent gain from the week before.

The renewed interest in “Dreams” — a song written and sung by Stevie Nicks — also had a positive impact on sales of Fleetwood Mac’s classic 1977 album, Rumours, which features the tune. The record moved 7,000 equivalent album units this past week, a 12 percent increase from the previous week, pushing it from #21 to #13 on the Top Rock Albums chart and from #119 to #95 on the Billboard 200.

Rumours topped the Billboard 200 for a total of 31 weeks in 1977 and ’78, the longest reign of an album by a band in the chart’s history.

