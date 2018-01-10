Fleetwood Mac tribute concert adds Imagine Dragons, Miley Cyrus

Danny Clinch“Don’t, stop, thinking…” that more artists will be joining the lineup of the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Fleetwood Mac this month.

Following the initial announcement that OneRepublic, Lorde, Harry Styles and Keith Urban would be saluting the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers at the January 26 event, Billboard reports that a whole slew of additional performers have signed on. They include Imagine Dragons, alternative rock group Portugal. The Man and Miley Cyrus, plus country artists Little Big Town, Alison Krauss and Zac Brown Band.

President Bill Clinton, who used Fleetwood Mac’s classic “Don’t Stop” as the theme of his 1992 presidential campaign, will present the band with their award. The legendary group is the first band to be honored as “Person of the Year.” Past honorees have included Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder and Bob Dylan.

This year’s show will take place at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

The MusiCares Person of the Year concert is an annual pre-Grammy event that raises money for the MusiCares Foundation, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy. It offers financial and medical assistance to members of the music community.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.