Fleetwood Mac minus one: Buckingham McVie duets album out now

Atlantic RecordsA new Fleetwood Mac album may not be in the cards — at least not any time soon — but while we’re waiting, we can enjoy a new album that features four of the five Mac members.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie‘s self-titled duets record is in stores now and the 10-track collection features contributions from two of their three Fleetwood Mac band mates — drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie. The only Mac member who isn’t involved in Stevie Nicks.

The album came together after Christine rejoined the group three years ago, following a 16-year hiatus from music. As she explains in a promotional video for the record, the project turned out to be “a true collaboration, where I’ve done lyric writing and singing on [Lindsey’s] songs as well as he equally has on mine.”

On the duo’s decision to make new music together, Lindsey says, “We wanted to get in the studio, just share some time together with a creative experience. And it just reaffirmed the bond that we had that had been really [lying] dormant for some time.”

Reflecting on her return to Fleetwood Mac, and to recording, Christine notes, “This is all a fresh beginning…because I didn’t even know myself I’d end up coming back into the band after so long…And to take off into another level with Lindsey again…I guess I rediscovered my love for writing.”

Meanwhile, both Mac members gush about how easy it was collaborating.

Lindsey says the project’s results reflect “an appreciation for each other that we may have lost sight of,” as well as his and Christine’s creative growth.

You can check out several songs from the Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie album at the duo’s official YouTube channel.

Lindsey and Christine will support the new album with a brief tour kicking off June 21 in Atlanta and running through a July 27 show in Denver. Here are all of the dates:

6/21 — Atlanta, GA, Chastain Park

6/23 — Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheatre

6/24 — Raleigh, NC, The Red Hat Amphitheater

6/26 — Vienna, VA, Wolf Trap

6/28 — Boston, MA, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6/30 — Philadelphia, PA, Mann Center for the Performing Arts

7/2 — Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

7/3 — Chicago, IL, Northerly Island

7/5 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Budweiser Stage

7/19 — Woodinville, WA, Chateau Ste. Michelle

7/21 — Murphys, CA, Ironstone Amphitheatre

7/22 — Las Vegas, NV, Park Theatre

7/25 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

7/27 — Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

