Flags at Half Staff to Honor Fallen Deputy Daniel A. McCartney

Flags will be lowered to half-staff Wednesday of next week in honor of fallen deputy Daniel McCartney. Washington Governor Jay Inslee said in a press release that he is deeply saddened by the death of Pierce County Deputy McCartney, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory January 17th.

A Celebration of Life service will be held the same day, beginning at 1:00 pm, at Pacific Lutheran University’s Olson Auditorium, 12180 Park Avenue S., Parkland, Washington.

Authorities have charged a man with first-degree murder in McCartney’s shooting. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Frank Pawul also was charged Thursday with kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of Deputy Daniel McCartney. Pawul’s bail was set at $5 million.

Brenda Troyer, suspected of being the getaway driver, was charged with murder and kidnapping. Her bail was set at $2 million.

Charging documents say McCartney responded to a break-in Sunday at a mobile home southeast of Tacoma. Shortly after arriving, he made a “shots fired” call. Deputies found McCartney with a fatal gunshot wound.

Also killed was suspect Henry Carden, who authorities say shot himself in the head.

