Five for Fighting to perform at National Memorial Day concert Sunday, parade on Monday

Five for Fighting will be appearing at this year’s National Memorial Day concert in Washington, D.C., which will air Sunday night on PBS…and then follow that up with an appearance at the National Memorial Day parade.

Five for Fighting’s John Ondrasik will perform his song “All for One” at the show, which also includes performances by Vanessa Williams, American Idol champ Scotty McCreery, Moana star Auli’i [ow OO lee] Cravalho and opera star Renee Fleming.

Other stars on the bill include Gary Sinise, Joe Mantegna and Laurence Fishburne. The show also will be live-streamed on Facebook and on PBS.org, and be made available as Video on Demand through June 10.



John, as well as Daughtry, will also be performing at the National Memorial Day Parade on Monday.

In a statement, John says, “For those of you who are veterans, active service, or military families…Thank you for your sacrifice and being the heart and spine of our nation. Let Freedom Ring!”

