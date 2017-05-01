Five For Fighting performing at PBS’ National Memorial Day Concert

John tweeted that he’ll be performing his song “All For One,” a song he originally wrote for the 100th episode of CBS’ Hawaii 5-0, at the event, hosted by Laurence Fishburne and Joe Mantegna.

Also on the bill: Gary Sinise, Vanessa Williams, American Idol winner Scotty McCreery, opera star Russell Watson, General Colin L. Powell and Moana star Auli’i [ow-OO-lee] Cravalho, who’ll perform the National Anthem.

This is the 28th annual edition of the concert, which will be broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol to an audience of hundreds of thousands on site, millions of viewers at home and to our troops serving around the world. It’ll also be live-streamed on Facebook and on PBS.org, and be made available as Video On Demand through June 10.

Meanwhile, Five for Fighting has a number of tour dates lined up this summer. Full details are available John’s website.

