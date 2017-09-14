Five for Fighting bringing string quartet on the road for new tour

By Music News Group

Paul Morigi / GettyFive for Fighting is hitting the road for a symphonic new tour.

The singer — birth name John Ondrasik — is playing a series of shows next year with the backing of a string quartet.

The new dates kick off January 19 in Bellingham, Washington and run through April 8 in Cincinnati Ohio.

Tickets for select dates are on sale now, while others go on sale Friday.

Here are the tour dates:

1/19 — Mount Baker Theatre, Bellingham, WA

1/20 — Admiral Theatre, Bremerton, WA

1/21 — Craterian Theatre at the Collier Center, Medford, OR

3/8 — Keith Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington, WV

3/9 — Carnegie Lecture Hall, Pittsburgh, PA *

3/10 — Grand Opera House, Wilmington, DE

3/11 — Colonial Theatre, Phoenixville, PA *

3/13 — The Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, CT *

3/14 — The Wilbur Theatre, Boston, MA *

3/16 — Tupelo Music Hall, Derry, NH

3/17 — Greenwich Odeum, East Greenwich, RI

3/18 — The Egg – Sawyer Theatre, Albany, NY *

4/8 — Music Hall with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra (John Solo), Cincinnati, OH

*Tickets on sale 9/15.

