Five for Fighting bringing string quartet on the road for new tour

Paul Morigi / GettyFive for Fighting is hitting the road for a symphonic new tour.
The singer — birth name John Ondrasik — is playing a series of shows next year with the backing of a string quartet.
The new dates kick off January 19 in Bellingham, Washington and run through April 8 in Cincinnati Ohio.
Tickets for select dates are on sale now, while others go on sale Friday.
Here are the tour dates:
1/19 — Mount Baker Theatre, Bellingham, WA
1/20 — Admiral Theatre, Bremerton, WA
1/21 — Craterian Theatre at the Collier Center, Medford, OR
3/8 — Keith Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington, WV
3/9 — Carnegie Lecture Hall, Pittsburgh, PA *
3/10 — Grand Opera House, Wilmington, DE
3/11 — Colonial Theatre, Phoenixville, PA *
3/13 — The Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, CT *
3/14 — The Wilbur Theatre, Boston, MA *
3/16 — Tupelo Music Hall, Derry, NH
3/17 — Greenwich Odeum, East Greenwich, RI
3/18 — The Egg – Sawyer Theatre, Albany, NY *
4/8 — Music Hall with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra (John Solo), Cincinnati, OH
*Tickets on sale 9/15.
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.