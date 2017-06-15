Fishing Boat Owner Fined for Oil Spill at Ocean Shores

The owner of the fishing trawler Privateer has been fined $7,000 for spilling approximately 3,465 gallons of diesel and lube oil when the vessel ran aground at Ocean Shores in April 2016.

 

The Washington Department of Ecology has also ordered JP Fishing LLC to reimburse Washington state $29,142 for its response efforts, helicopter flights, and lab sample analysis.

 

The vessel washed up on the beach after striking a submerged rock near the mouth of Grays Harbor on April 15. It was pounded by the surf for 22 days before responders were able to safely access it, and it took 54 days before they could dismantle and remove it. State health officials issued a warning against harvesting razor clams at Copalis Beach due to the risk of oil contamination. Nearly all of the vessel was salvaged and removed from the beach by June 7.

 

“Thousands of gallons of diesel and oil spilled into the ocean at one of our treasured coastal beaches. It took a toll on the environment, and required a major response effort,” said David Byers, Ecology’s spill response manager, in issuing the penalty and cost reimbursement order.

Jamie Marie with Privateer
Jamie Marie with Privateer in background
Jamie Marie with Privateer in background
Privateer, with another boat nearby
Privateer, with another boat nearby
Privateer nearby
An excavater digs around the beached fishing vessel Privateer as salvage experts attempt to move the vessel further ashore to expedite salvage operations near Ocean Shores, Wash., May 10, 2016. The Privateer began sinking one mile outside of Grays Harbor, April 15, but the Coast Guard was able to rescue the three crewmembers before it capsized and washed ashore. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Bradley Bennett.
An excavater is attached to the beached fishing vessel Privateer to help stablize it as salvage experts evaluate the vessel for pollution threat and eventual salvage near Ocean Shores, Wash., May 10, 2016. The Privateer sank one mile outside of Grays Harbor, April 15 and washed ashore the next day. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Bradley Bennett.
Salvage experts use an excavator to carry supplies closer to the beached fishing vessel Privateer as salvage experts attempt to salvage the vessel near Ocean Shores, Wash., May 10, 2016. The Privateer began sinking one mile outside of Grays Harbor, April 15 and washed ashore the next day. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Bradley Bennett.
Salvage experts attach lines cables to the beached fishing vessel Privateer they prepare to attempt moving the vessel further ashore to expedite salvage operations near Ocean Shores, Wash., May 10, 2016. The Privateer began sinking, April 15, approximately 1 mile off Grays Harbor. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Bradley Bennett.
April 27th Photo of the shipwreck.
The 74-foot fishing vessel Privateer sinks approximately one mile north of Grays Harbor, Wash. April 15, 2016. The Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund was opened to assess the salvaging of the vessel, which was reported to have a maximum fuel capacity of 6,000 gallons. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Hylkema.
Photo by Skip Radcliffe
Photo by Skipp Radcliffe

“The loss of this vessel was tragic and we are saddened by any oil spill. Vessels like the Privateer provide many jobs. These jobs include those who work on the vessel, employees at the processing plant plus many more people who handle and sell the product after processing. This vessel provided substantial support to the local economy,” said John Phillips of JP Fishing LLC, of Seattle.

 

Under state law, the owner also faces a Resource Damage Assessment for harm caused to public resources. When a person spills oil into Washington waters, they are responsible for adequately compensating the public for harm to their resources. This may take the form of a restoration and enhancement project or study, or the owner may be assessed a fee that is paid into a restoration fund managed by the state for such projects.

 

Final compensation will be determined by a committee representing state agencies that include the departments of Fish and Wildlife, Natural Resources, Health, Archaeology and Historic Preservation, and the state Parks and Recreation Commission. Ecology chairs the committee.

