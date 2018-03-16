First tracks released from Elton John's "Revamp/Restoration" project

Island Records/Universal Music Group NashvilleFollowing the news that a bunch of today’s top pop and country stars had put their own spins on Elton John‘s classic hits for two new albums — Revamp and Restoration — we’ve got our first tastes of the projects.

For Revamp, Elton’s 1976 #1 duet with Kiki Dee, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” has been recorded by pop star Demi Lovato and rapper Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest. They infuse the bouncy pop tune with a more soulful, reggae groove.

Meanwhile, Elton’s 2001 single “I Want Love” has been recorded by chart-topping, Grammy-winning country star Chris Stapleton, who turns in a passionate performance.

If the news of these projects has lead you to think, “Wait, didn’t Elton do this already?” you’re correct. In 1991, Elton and lyricist Bernie Taupin celebrated their 25-year partnership with Two Rooms, a tribute album featuring pop and rock stars interpreting their songs. Among those names: The Who, Sinead O’Connor, Eric Clapton, Sting, Phil Collins, Bruce Hornsby, Jon Bon Jovi, Wilson Phillips and George Michael.

Elton explains that Revamp/Restoration is very much a sequel to Two Rooms.

“Last year was our 50th anniversary,” he says. “And we thought it’d be nice to do the same sort of thing.”

And while Bernie took care of rounding up the country stars for Restoration, Elton wrangled the artists for Revamp.

“I wrote out a wish list of people that I would love and asked them and to my surprise most of them said yes and we have quite an astonishing, eclectic crew, from The Queens of the Stone Age, from Lady Gaga, to Q-Tip, Demi Lovato, Florence + the Machine, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, I mean it’s just amazing.”

Both albums will be out April 6.

