First-ever videos for three classic Elton John songs to debut this month

Joseph GuayBack in December, Elton John launched The Cut, a global competition inviting people to create videos for three of his classic hits: “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man” and “Bennie & the Jets.” Entries from over 50 countries were received, and now the winners have been chosen. The full videos will premiere later this month, but details of each one have now been revealed.

The winning entry for the “Bennie & the Jets” video tells “the story of the formation of Bennie and the Jets,” via a “futuristic talent show” with Bennie as the judge, and an in-house band “fronted by a robot Elton John.”

The “Tiny Dancer” clip takes place at a gas station in Los Angeles. A group of people waiting in their cars to fill up all have different stories, but they’re all listening to one song: “Tiny Dancer.”

The “Rocket Man” video is an animated tale that’s a metaphor for the refugee experience, where the rocket represents movement, while Mars represents “a new city, a new world.” “The rocket takes him further and further away from home, but he only thinks memories about the people he loves and left behind,” says the Iranian filmmaker who created the clip, a refugee himself.

Each winner will receive $10,000 to support their future projects.

“These three songs have never had videos done for them, and they’re all perfect songs for videos,” says Elton in a video showing him, his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, and various experts judging the entries. “I’m so looking forward to seeing the end results…extremely excited, in fact.”

