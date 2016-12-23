Fire Destroys House and Gifts of Cosmopolis Family Just Days Before Christmas

No injuries were reported from a fire that destroyed most of the contents of a home in Cosmopolis last night displacing multiple families. One of the residents is a volunteer firefighter with District 5 in the Elma Brady area, his father is the chief of District 5, Dan Prater.

The fire was knocked down quickly, it was reported around 8:30 Thursday in the 200 block of B street. Prater posted on Facebook overnight that no one was home at the time and the pets were safe. Most of the 4 young adults’ belongings were destroyed by fire and smoke including their Christmas gifts, and the recent birthday gifts of a 1-year-old at the home, Prater’s grandson.

Prater said the home is not livable, and they will be relocating with family over the holidays. Supporters have started a gofundme account to help them get back on their feet. Nineteen hours into the fundraiser, $4,435 of the $7,500 goal has been raised by 93 people, many leaving messages of support for the family.

https://www.gofundme.com/358uzr4

An account has also been set up at the Grays Harbor Woodworkers Federal Credit Union located at 2600 Sumner Ave. Aberdeen WA 98520. Reference Cosmopolis Family Fire Fund – Taci Prater #3

