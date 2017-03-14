“Fire and Snow”? Watch James Taylor take a snowy joy ride in his new utility terrain vehicle

Credit: Timothy WhiteThe northeastern U.S. is currently getting blanketed by snow, but James Taylor might just be out braving the weather in his new utility terrain vehicle. The famed singer/songwriter has posted a video on his official YouTube channel revealing that he recently received a blue Kawasaki UTV as a holiday gift.

In the clip, titled “A Surprise for James,” we see Taylor watching excitedly as a flatbed truck delivers the vehicle, which had a big red bow on its windshield. Upon seeing his new present, James declares, “Oh my God, look at that.” He then proceeds to take the UTV for a test ride over a some snowy terrain.

At the end of his ride, he opens the driver’s side door and says, “Oh yeah.” During the video, a clip of the song “Today, Today, Today,” from Taylor’s latest studio album, 2015’s Before This World, is heard.

Taylor will be hitting the road with Elton John for a brief South American tour that begins March 31 in Curitiba, Brazil. He also will be mounting a previously reported U.S. tour this summer with Bonnie Raitt. Presumably he’ll be traveling by bus and plane, not by UTV.

