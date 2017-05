Get ready for flying dirt, the smell of exhaust and all the sounds, sights, smells and excitement that only a dirt racetrack can bring. Racing fans planned to hit the track at Grays Harbor Raceway for opening night on April 29, but our endlessly wet spring forced a delay. Opening night is now May 6 […]

