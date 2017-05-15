Filing Week Begins With Nearly 200 Offices Between Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties

Candidate Filing week starts today for the August Primary election. Local Auditors report 122 offices open in Grays Harbor, and 73 open in Pacific County. City council seats will likely take up most of your ballot. Grays Harbor voters will see a ballot for County Treasurer. There is also an open Port Commissioner seat.

Three of the new Commissioner seats for Hospital District Two are open. Six seats are up for election on the Aberdeen and Hoquiam city councils, two in Cosmopolis, three in Elma, four in Montesano, four council seats and the mayor’s seat are up for election in McCleary. Three council seats and the Mayor’s seat are up for election in Oakville, four council seats in Ocean shores, and three council seats in Westport.

In Pacific County five port commissioner seats span four ports, Illwaco will elect four council members and a mayor. Long Beach has three council seats open for filing, while Raymond voters will elect a mayor and five council members. South Bend openings include a mayor and four council seats.

Several school districts across both counties have openings on their school board.

The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Office website reports Filing is done online by filling out a “Declaration of Candidacy” either in our office or on any PC. Filings are not official until reviewed for accuracy and completeness, validated, and approved by the Elections Office. Your name will then appear on the Grays Harbor County Elections website as a candidate.

The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Office will accept Declarations of Candidacy at this website from 9:00 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2017, through 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2017. Online submissions of Declarations of Candidacy will not be accepted after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017. However, you will still be able to file in person at the Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Office until 4:30 p.m. Friday. Assistance with this process is available by calling the Elections Office at (360) 964-1556.

The Pacific county Auditor’s website reports that online candidate filing is available from 9 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2017 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2017.

