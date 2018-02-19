Fergie apologizes for her NBA All-Star Game national anthem: "I...honestly tried my best"

Allen Berezovsky/Getty ImagesAfter she was slammed on Twitter for her jazzy, sexed-up rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” at this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game, Fergie has now issued an apology.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” the singer said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

“I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

As previously reported, following her performance, fans took to Twitter to declare Fergie’s unique arrangement of the anthem “the worst rendition ever.” A few others, though, said that Roseanne Barr’s intentionally poor and disrespectful 1990 version of the anthem — during which she shrieked off-key and grabbed her crotch — remains the worst.

Ironically, Roseanne herself bashed Fergie on Twitter, writing, “Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey.”

