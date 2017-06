Submitted by U.S. Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region The U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees at day-use recreation sites on the Olympic National Forest this Saturday, June 10th, in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day. National Get Outdoors Day encourages Americans, particularly our youth, to seek healthy, active outdoor lives and embrace our parks, forests, refuges, and other […]

The post Fee-Free Day Saturday, June 10 to Celebrate Get Outdoors Day appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments