Father’s Day 2017: Michael Buble says kids have “given me purpose”

Iconic/GC ImagesSunday is Father’s Day, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a celebrity parent who enjoys every aspect of being a dad more than Michael Buble. In fact, he believes that having children is what has, finally, given his life meaning.

Michael has two young sons: Noah, who’ll be four in August, and Elias, 18 months. This past November, Michael and his wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, put their lives and careers on hold when Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer; thankfully, he’s expected to recover. The month before, he told ABC Radio that everything that comes along with fatherhood — even the gross stuff — is fine with him.

“You know, I’m tired all the time, I smell like puke and baby poos,” Michael laughed. “But for those you parents out there, you know what I’m talking about: it’s hard, and it’s beautiful.”

Michael also spoke about how being a father had completely changed his life.

“Just those kisses and the diaper changes and the smiles…it’s given me purpose,” he told ABC Radio. “And my life…I mean, I’d love to say that I valued my life as much as I did before I had kids but I didn’t. I get why I’m here.”

After months out of the spotlight, Michael is scheduled to re-emerge later this month. The singer will receive the National Arts Centre Award from Canada’s National Arts Centre in Ottowa on June 28. Then on 29th, he’ll appear during a live telecast from the Arts Centre itself.

