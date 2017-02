The subject that was killed in the one-vehicle accident in Aberdeen on February 14th has been identified as 53-year-old Walter Harris Jr., of Aberdeen. Grays Harbor County Coroner Lane Youmans said Friday that his next of kin have been notified of the death.

Witnesses told police his car was headed North on Boone Street at a high rate of speed when it veered to the left and collided with a metal light pole in the Swanson’s parking lot.

Comments