Fatality Accident Discovered in Cook Creek, East Grays Harbor County

A body was found in an overturned pickup truck that was half-submerged in Cook Creek in East Grays Harbor County over the weekend.

Sgt. Bob Wilson with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office tells us it was reported around 2:18 am Saturday morning. The 911 caller said they happened upon the wreck after it had occurred and stopped to see if they could render assistance but did not see anyone around.

Deputies arrived by 2:30 and located the white Ford Ranger pickup in the creek, on the West side of the East Satsop road, near milepost 5.5. They located a body in the passenger compartment of the vehicle which was later identified as the registered owner of the vehicle.

The Grays Harbor County Coroner is working to notify the family of the 27-year-old man before releasing a name.

Investigators have not determined why the vehicle left the road but noted no signs of high speeds or braking. Wilson said that the vehicle was transitioning from a straight stretch of road to a tight corner near the creek and it appears the vehicle drove straight off the corner.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

