Family of the Woods: Justin Timberlake drops new video starring wife Jessica Biel; hear son Silas make his recording debut

RCA RecordsJustin Timberlake may be a “Man of the Woods,” but he’s got a good woman by his side.

In a new music video for his album’s title track, Justin’s wife Jessica Biel makes a cameo appearance. The woodsy, whimsical clip features Justin sporting his best lumberjack flannel as he journeys through the forest.

He stops at a campsite and pours some shots before ending up at a tavern where he dances with Jessica alongside other couples. The video ends with them walking off together, arm in arm.

Jessica is also featured on Justin’s album, in a minute-long interlude called “Hers,” where she discusses how sexy wearing Justin’s shirt makes her feel. And the family affair doesn’t stop there – their almost three-year-old son, Silas, whose name means “of the woods,” is featured on the last track of the album, “Young Man.”

The song, which is Justin’s message to Silas, starts with Justin trying to get the toddler to say, “Da-da.” We then hear the baby coo, “Da-da,” to Justin and Jessica’s delight. At the end of the song, we hear a slightly older Silas excitedly repeating, “Daddy!” and saying, “I love you Daddy,” at Jessica’s prompting.

