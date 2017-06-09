“Family Feud dork” Kelly Clarkson takes on Amy Schumer Sunday on ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud”

That’s how Kelly describes herself, and that’s why she, her sister Alyssa, and some of Kelly’s friends are competing on the third season premiere of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud this Sunday night. She’ll be taking on Amy Schumer’s team, and if she wins, money goes to the singer’s chosen charity, the Dollywood Foundation.

“We are all big like Family Feud dorks like for years, it’s kinda weird how much we like it and how many episodes we’ve seen,” Kelly says of her team. “But it is different when you’re on it ’cause you get nervous and you forget what you were supposed to do!”

As for why her team includes just one family member — the others are her friend and assistant Tricia, her childhood friend Ashley, and her pal Shane, a music industry executive — Kelly explains that her family isn’t really into the show.

“I know it’s Celebrity Family Feud but…these are my friends that I know love the show,” she says. “And some of my family, I don’t think, would have been like, ‘Yeah, let’s be on television!’ so I picked the one that would.”

As it turns out, Celebrity Family Feud is taped in the same studio where American Idol was taped, so Kelly felt she had a “home field advantage.” But as she explains to host Steve Harvey on Sunday’s show, she was super-nervous because she wasn’t singing.

“When I talk I get nervous. When I sing I totally…feel like I’m Beyonce…in my head, obviously,” she laughs in a clip from Sunday’s show.

See if Kelly’s team manages to outwit Amy’s team when Celebrity Family Feud returns June 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.