Falling Asleep at the Wheel The Cause of Rollover Accident Saturday Morning

A 44-year-old La Push woman fell asleep at the wheel of her Ford Expedition Saturday morning, she awoke in time to fishtail out of the ditch and roll into the oncoming lane according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.

Trooper Mullins reports it happened around 4 a.m. Saturday, the woman was southbound on U.S. Highway 101, about 24 miles of north of Hoquiam, her vehicle left the road to the right, overcorrected twice, then rolled twice landing upside down in the oncoming lane.

The woman was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen with undisclosed injuries. She faces a possible charge of negligent driving in the second degree.

