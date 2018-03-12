Falling Asleep at The Wheel The Cause of Single-Vehicle Wreck Near Long Beach

Falling asleep at the wheel was the cause of a rollover accident on US Route 101 East of Long Beach that sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning. The Washington State Patrol report said that a 21-year-old Ocean Park man fell asleep while driving a Hyundai Accent South on 101. The car drifted onto the shoulder near milepost 16, drove into the ditch and rolled over, coming to rest upside down around 3:15 am Sunday morning.

A 21-year-old Longview woman who was a passenger in the car was airlifted from the scene to Oregon Health and Science University with undisclosed injuries. The driver was transported to Ocean Beach Hospital by Long Beach police.

The State Patrol said no drugs or alcohol were involved. The Southbound lane of 101 was blocked for about an hour and a half while they investigated. The driver was charged with negligent driving in the second degree.

