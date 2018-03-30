Failor Lake to Open for Grays Harbor Poggie Club Fishing Derby

Failor Lake North of Hoquiam will be opening early for the annual Grays Harbor Poggie Club’s Fishing Derby. But put the pole down dads, the 3 hour opening on April 21st begins at 8 AM, and will allow only juveniles 14 and younger to participate.

The lake will then close again until the regular trout season opens, on the fourth Saturday in April.

- Advertisement -

Effective dates: 8 a.m. through 11 a.m., April 21, 2018.

Species affected: Trout and other game fish.

Location: Failor Lake, Grays Harbor County.

Reasons for action: The opener will allow boys and girls age 14 and younger to participate in a fishing derby hosted by the Grays Harbor Poggie Club.

Other information: Following this opener, Failor Lake will remain closed until the regularly scheduled lowland lake trout opener on the fourth Saturday in April.

Comments