Extension Cords Blamed for Fire in Downtown Aberdeen Building

An extension cord appears to be the cause of a fire in a downtown Aberdeen business yesterday. Battalion Chief Dave Golding said the Aberdeen Fire Department, was assisted by Hoquiam crews at the structure fire in the old Rosevear’s Building located on the corner of H and Wishkah Streets.

Golding said a witness noticed a fire in a window on the second story from across the street, the fire was brought under control in just over a half hour. No injuries were reported, the building received an estimated $4,000 worth of damage. Golding said if not for the alertness of the witness reporting the fire, the damage would have been much worse.

It is believed that this fire was a result of the overload of several extension cords that were ran together in a long string. Due to the length, number and type of power cords; as well as the electrical load placed on them, one of the cords overheated and ignited.

The Aberdeen Fire Department and the United States Fire Administration recommend that extension cords not be used as permanent wiring and should only be used for temporary purposes only. Extension cords and power strips should not be overloaded.

