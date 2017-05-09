Expect hits, but no “pyrotechnics and nudity” on Train’s upcoming tour

“I always tell people you can look forward to a lot of pyrotechnics and nudity,” Train singer Pat Monahan tells People magazine about the tour. “And then I wait until they laugh and I tell them the truth.”

The truth is that Train will perform their hits, as well as tracks from their new album a girl a bottle a boat. In addition, Monahan says, “We’ll…incorporate songs that inspired those songs. Like songs from the Beach Boys and Paul Simon. We always like to bring that stuff in.”

The video for Train’s new single “Drink Up” will premiere Friday.

