Expanded version of Linda Ronstadt’s 1977 #1 album “Simple Dreams” due in September

RhinoThis September marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Simple Dreams, one of Linda Ronstadt‘s most successful studio albums, and in honor of the milestone, an expanded and remastered edition of the chart-topping record will hit stores on September 15. The reissue will be available on CD and vinyl LP, as a digital download and via streaming services.

Simple Dreams spent five weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 at the end of 1977, and went on to sell more than three million copies in the U.S. It features four top 40 hits, all of which were covers: Roy Orbison‘s “Blue Bayou,” Buddy Holly‘s “It’s So Easy,” Warren Zevon‘s “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” and The Rolling Stones‘ “Tumbling Dice.”

“Blue Bayou” and “It’s So Easy” peaked at #3 and #5, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100.

The record also includes a duet between Ronstadt and Dolly Parton on the traditional tune “I Never Will Marry” — that song reached the top 10 of Billboard‘s country singles chart.

Other artists who contributed to the album include founding Eagles members Don Henley and Bernie Leadon, plus J.D. Souther and Andrew Gold.

The expanded version of Simple Dreams features three bonus tracks: live renditions of “It’s So Easy,” “Blue Bayou” and “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” from a 1980 performance that originally was shown on HBO. On the vinyl version of the reissue, the tracks are included on a seven-inch disc packaged with the LP.

Here is the track list of Simple Dreams: Expanded Edition:

“It’s So Easy”

“Carmelita”

“Simple Man, Simple Dream”

“Sorrow Lives Here”

“I Never Will Marry”

“Blue Bayou”

“Poor Poor Pitiful Me”

“Maybe I’m Right”

“Tumbling Dice”

“Old Paint”

“It’s So Easy” (Live)*

“Blue Bayou” (Live)*

“Poor Poor Pitiful Me” (Live)*

* = bonus tracks.

