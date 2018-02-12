expand Jason Mraz ready to spread Good Vibes, debut new music on summer tour

By Andrea Dresdale

Jason Mraz will be bringing good vibes to the whole country this summer.

The singer will kick off his Good Vibes tour July 27 in Cleveland, OH. Currently, the tour is scheduled through September 15, wrapping up in Santa Barbara, California. Brett Dennen will open most of the shows.

Fan pre-sales start February 14, so there’s a great idea for a Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetie. The general public on-sale date in February 16. Full details are available at JasonMraz.com/Tour.

Of the tour, Jason writes on his website, “We plan to make it a heart-opening evening of music for friends and families, featuring your favorite songs plus new songs from my new album, due out this summer!”

Jason just wrapped up his starring role as Dr. Pomatter in the Broadway musical Waitress Sunday night. “After 115 performances it was hard to say goodbye to the cast and crew,” he writes. “They became my family, my friends, and my daily inspiration. To those who traveled around the world, or simply around the boroughs to see us — I thank you. The experience will forever live in the heartbeat of my stethoscope.”

Prior to the Good Vibes tour, Jason is launching a solo acoustic outing called An Evening with Jason Mraz. That tour starts March 8 and wraps up March 31.

Here are all of Jason Mraz’s confirmed tour dates:

Solo Acoustic:

3/8 — Raleigh, NC, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

3/9 — Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre

3/10 — Greenville, SC, Peace Center for the Performing Arts

3/11 — Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center

3/13 — Orlando, FL, Walt Disney Theater

3/14 — Miami, FL, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

3/16 — W. Palm Beach, FL, Raymond F. Kravitz Center for the Performing Arts *

3/17 — St. Petersburg, FL, Mahfaffey Theater *

3/19 — Ft. Myers, FL, Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall *

3/22 — Mobile, AL, Saenger Theatre

3/23 — Baton Rouge, LA, River Center

3/24 — Shreveport, LA, Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

3/26 — Corpus Christi, TX, American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

3/27 — San Antonio, TX, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

3/29 — Tulsa, OK, Chapman Music Hall

3/30 — Fayetteville, AR, Walton Arts Center

3/31 — Little Rock, AR, Robinson Performance Hall

*support from MILCK

Good Vibes:

7/27 — Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/28 — Rochester Hills, MI, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/29 — Toronto, ON, RBC Echo Beach

8/1 — Shelburne, VT, The Green at Shelburne Museum *

8/2 — Boston, MA, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

8/3 — Gilford, NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

8/4 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena *

8/7 — Brooklyn, NY, Prospect Park Bandshell

8/9 — Manhattan, NY, SummerStage, Central Park

8/10 — Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion *

8/11 — Philadelphia, PA, Mann Center for the Performing Arts

8/12 — Bethlehem, PA, Musikfest

8/14 — Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/15 — Charleston, SC, Volvo Car Stadium

8/17 — Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place Amphitheater

8/18 — Atlanta, GA, Chastain Park Amphitheatre

8/19 — Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater *

8/21 — Southaven, MS, Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

8/22 — Cincinnati, OH, PNC Pavilion at the Riverbend Music Center

8/24 — Indianapolis, IN, Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

8/25 — Highland Park, IL, Ravinia Festival Pavilion

8/26 — Cedar Rapids, IA, McGrath Amphitheater

8/28 — St. Paul, MN, Minnesota State Fair

8/29 — Moorhead, MN, Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre

8/30 — Lincoln, NE, Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

8/31 — Kansas City, MO, Starlight Amphitheatre

9/2 — Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/4 — Nampa, ID, Idaho Center Amphitheater *

9/7 — Troutdale, OR, Edgefield

9/8 — Seattle, WA, Marymoor Amphitheater

9/11– Reno, NV, Reno Events Center

9/13 — Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

9/14 — Irvine, CA, Five Point Amphitheatre

9/15 — Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl

*Brett Dennen not on this date.

