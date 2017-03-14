expand Have “Mercy”! Shawn Mendes to make live action movie debut in big-screen musical

ABC/Matt BrownShawn Mendes will make his live-action movie debut in a new musical called Summer of Love, directed by Ivan Reitman.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Reitman, whose resume includes Ghostbusters, Stripes, Twins and Kindergarten Cop, has never directed a musical before. He specifically chose Shawn as his star, perhaps because they’re both Canadians, eh?

Plot details are unclear, but the Hollywood Reporter says the movie’s title is thought to be a reference to 1967, the so-called Summer of Love, which saw thousands of hippies descend on San Francisco for anti-war protests. That was also the same year that the Monterey Pop Festival — starring The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and many other legends — took place.

As the Hollywood Reporter points out, Shawn’s first movie role was voicing a character in the 2013 movie Underdogs, so Summer of Love will be the first time he’ll be see acting onscreen.

