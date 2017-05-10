Evita vs. Evita: Patti LuPone calls Madonna a “movie killer” who “cannot act her way out of a paper bag”

PA/AFP/Getty ImagesOh, it is on. During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night, Broadway legend Patti LuPone dismissed Madonna‘s entire film career, saying she’s a “movie killer” who “cannot act her way out of a paper bag.”

LuPone, who’s currently nominated for Tony Award for her role in the show War Paint, was asked by a caller whether she and Madonna had ever discussed their respective performances in Evita — LuPone’s on stage and Madonna’s in the movie version. She said no, but added that she did run into Madonna once when the singer was appearing on Broadway in the play Speed-the-Plow.

“I did meet her after her opening night party,” LuPone told host Andy Cohen. “And the only thing that Madonna has ever said to me was, ‘I’m taller than you.'”

When Cohen followed up by asking LuPone what she thought of Madonna’s portrayal of Eva Peron in the 1996 movie Evita, Lupone didn’t hold back. Noting that she saw just one song from the movie — “Buenos Aires” — on MTV back in the day, the Broadway legend said, “I thought it was a piece of s**t.”

“Madonna is a movie killer,” LuPone declared. “She’s dead behind the eyes. She cannot act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be in film or on stage.”

Then, in a backhanded compliment, LuPone added, “She’s a wonderful performer for what she does, but she’s not an actress.”

ABC Radio has reached out to Madonna’s reps to see if the Queen of Pop has a reaction to LuPone’s comments.

